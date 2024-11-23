It looks like ‘achche din’ are over for Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan led Singham Again. The cop drama continues to witness a downward trend in the domestic market. It was far from a ‘thank god, it’s Friday’ blessing as the film went below the 1 crore mark. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 22.

The producers have not shared the official figures since the conclusion of its third weekend. But as per the latest update, Singham Again has raked in box office collections of 0.95 crores* on Friday. This is the first time Rohit Shetty‘s directorial has fallen below the one-crore mark since its theatrical release.

The total box office collections after 22 days now stand at 263.35 crores*.

Faces drop of over 20%

The situation has gotten worse for Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film, which scored 1.35 crores on day 21. Yesterday, it witnessed a further fall of approximately 27%. Evening and night shows on Friday should have ideally helped boost the earnings, but that is not quite the case here.

Brahmastra is the next target!

For a while now, Singham Again has been eyeing to beat the lifetime earnings of Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer had garnered 268 crores* in its domestic run. It is only 4.65 crores, but achieving that milestone is taking very long. Hopefully, there will be growth this weekend. As they say, better late than never!

Lifetime expectations

The ongoing weekend is possibly the last opportunity for Rohit Shetty’s directorial to mint moolah. Post that, the collections will remain on the lower end. On December 5, Pushpa 2 storm will arrive in theatres and could wash it out of the ticket windows with its strong domination.

*denotes estimates, official figures awaited.

