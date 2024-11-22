Singham Again made a magnanimous start at the Indian box office. Despite all the mixed word-of-mouth, it would be safe to say that Ajay Devgn starrer has scored a decent box office collection. It is the highest-grossing film in the cop universe. Ironically, it is still not a successful one due to its massive budget. Scroll below for the latest update on day 21.

The cop drama arrived in a huge box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It was touted as a commercial potboiler and expected to lead the race. While the journey went as planned in the first week, the tables began turning from day 7. The gap has reduced to around 1.50-2 crores, and this weekend will determine the ultimate winner.

Sees a drop on day 21!

On the last day of the third week, Singham Again clocked in earnings of 1.30 crores*. It has witnessed a drop of around 47% compared to 2.45 crores* earned on day 20. The mid-week blues have hit hard yet again, similar to the trend witnessed in the last week.

Take a look at the Week 3 breakdown of Singham Again below:

Day 1: 3.34 crores

Day 2: 4.18 crores

Day 3: 5.62 crores

Day 4: 2 crores*

Day 5: 2.30 crores*

Day 6: 2.45 crores*

Day 7: 1.30 crores*

The 21-day total of Singham Again now comes to 262.40 crores*. Predictions suggest that the lifetime will wrap around the 275 crore mark in India. There remains no big release this week except Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want To Talk. It is to be seen whether Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty’s film can make use of the freeway and clock in some growth in box office collections.

Budget Recovery

Rohit Shetty has spent 340 crores on Singham Again. This includes the production cost of 310 crores and an additional 30 crores in P&A. This means the cop drama still needs to earn 77.6 crores more to break even.

