It’s the season of re-releases, and the trend isn’t restricted to just one industry. Apart from industries in the South, even Bollywood has joined the party. Joining this exciting trend is Rakesh Roshan’s cult classic, Karan Arjun. Yes, the biggie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has re-released in theatres amid an impressive promotional campaign, and the film is expected to do wonders at the Indian box office. However, in a surprising trend, it lagged behind Kal Ho Naa Ho in terms of advance booking.

For those who aren’t aware, Kal Ho Naa Ho was re-released in selected theatres last Friday. Following the success of Veer Zaara’s re-run, another old classic of Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying an impressive run in theatres, which is truly commendable. Today, another superstar’s blockbuster has arrived in theatres, so basically, it will be SRK versus SRK at ticket windows.

Kal Ho Naa Ho is enjoying its second Friday today, and Karan Arjun has its first Friday today, so it’s technically unfair to compare the two. Still, if we look at the number of tickets sold in national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis), KHNH is surprisingly leading the box office in advance booking for today.

Before the first show started today, Karan Arjun’s re-release had sold 1300 tickets at the Indian box office through advance booking in national chains, as per Box Office Worldwide. On the other hand, despite being in its second week, Kal Ho Naa Ho’s re-release sold 2100 tickets for today before the first show started. So, it’s in the lead with 61.53% higher ticket sales.

The cumulative total stands at 3400 tickets in national cinema chains, which is an impressive number for re-releases. This indicates the appetite for old Bollywood classics on the big screen, especially for Shah Rukh Khan films.

For the superstar, Karan Arjun might emerge as the hattrick of re-release successes after Veer Zaara and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

