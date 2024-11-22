The Sabarmati Report has officially completed its first week at the Indian box office. The run has been decent so far, but Vikrant Massey will have to improve the pace. There’s been a constant comparison of its day-wise collection with 12th Fail, but the 2023 superhit affair was made on a budget of only 20 crores. Well, that’s not the case here! Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Dheeraj Sarna’s directorial arrived in theatres on November 15, 2024. After Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, it has now been declared tax-free in Goa, Gujarat and UP. The government is supporting the political drama to create awareness around the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. And it has seemingly created its niche at the ticket windows.

Routine drop on Thursday!

On day 7, The Sabarmati Report faced a drop of 22% as it minted 1.25 crores in the domestic market. The numbers were less than Wednesday, which raked in 1.60 crores. But Vikrant Massey starrer remained on similar lines as first Monday, which had earned 1.23 crores.

Take a look at the Week 1 breakdown of The Sabarmati Report below:

Day 1: 1.41 crores

Day 2: 2.18 crores

Day 3: 3.12 crores

Day 4: 1.23 crores

Day 5: 1.37 crores

Day 6: 1.60 crores

Day 7: 1.25 crores

The 7-day total now stands at 12.16 crores.

Budget could create issues!

So far, The Sabarmati Report has been following a similar trendline as Vikrant Massey’s last success, 12th Fail. But the problem here is the budget.

12th Fail, made on a budget of only 20 crores, was in a tremendous spot, earning 13 crores in the first week. This means it had already recovered 65% of its estimated cost.

However, that is not the case with The Sabarmati Report. The political drama is mounted on a budget of 50 crores. If one does the calculation, it has recovered only 24% of the budget. The growth needs to improve for Vikrant Massey’s success streak to continue.

