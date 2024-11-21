It’s been three weeks since its release, but Amaran is showing no signs of exhaustion. Yes, the film has slowed down a bit, but the steady trend during weekdays is impressive. Also, there has been a pattern where massive growth is witnessed during weekends after a good run during weekdays. Such a trajectory has given this Sivakarthikeyan starrer an opportunity to unleash one milestone at the worldwide box office.

Amid big flops of all Kollywood superstars, Siva has surprised everyone with the result of its second release of the year. After Ayalaan’s setback, his latest biographical action drama exceeded all expectations, and recently, it comfortably entered the 300 crore club globally. Now, before Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 hits theatres, it has an outside chance of achieving another impressive feat.

As per the latest collection update, Amaran added another 2 crores to push its tally up to 196.65 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it stands at 232.04 crore gross. In overseas, the film has earned 77.15 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 309.10 crore gross after 21 days.

From here, Amaran will enjoy consistent footfalls until Pushpa 2 arrives on December 5. So, there’s an outside chance of touching the 350 crore mark. If it happens, it will be a big feat for Sivakarthikeyan, but considering the distance of 40.9 crores, it’s currently a wait-and-watch scenario.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Amaran:

India net- 196.65 crores

India gross- 232.04 crores

Overseas gross- 77.15 crores

Worldwide gross- 309.10 crores

Meanwhile, the film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. It was released in theatres on October 31. It marked Sivakarthikeyan’s debut entry into the 200-crore and 300-crore clubs globally.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

