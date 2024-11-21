Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has witnessed a routine dip due to mid-week blues. The horror-comedy flick fell below the two crore mark for the first-ever time in its theatrical run. But there’s little to worry about as the film has earned past its budget. Scroll down for the box office early trends on day 21.

It was the last day of the third week. While BB3 registered decent occupancy during the afternoon shows, there were fewer footfalls at the ticket windows in the evening, possibly leading to the dip. But no big release is coming to theatres this Friday, which will benefit the footfalls of Anees Bazmee’s directorial.

Early Trends for Day 21

On the third Thursday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made estimated box office collections of around 1.70-1.80 crores in the domestic market. Kartik Aaryan starrer witnessed a fall of 32-28% compared to 2.50 crores earned on day 20. The mid-week blues pushed the earnings below the two crore mark, but the weekend is approaching. So, there’s little to worry about.

Check out the breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collection at the Indian box office below:

Week 1: 168.86 crores

Week 2: 66.01 crores

Weekend 3: 16.78 crores

Day 18: 2.25 crores*

Day 19: 2.60 crores*

Day 20: 2.50 crores*

Day 21: 1.70-1.80 crores (estimates)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has officially completed three weeks in the theatres. The 21-day total will now stand somewhere between 260.70-260.80 crores.

Lifetime expectations!

Kartik Aaryan starrer is now less than 8 crores away from surpassing the lifetime earnings of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial had raked in 268 crores in its box office journey.

From there, it will be seen how far Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can go before the Pushpa 2 storm arrives on December 5, 2024.

*denotes estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

