Alia Bhatt is reportedly in talks with Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin for a female-led, ambitious pan-India project. According to a news report in Mid-Day, while the story has been kept under wraps, the role is said to be tailor-made for Alia, and the actress is excited to collaborate with the acclaimed director. While there is no official confirmation, here are 3 reasons this collaboration can set the box office on fire.

Nag Ashwin’s Larger Than Life Vision

Well, it is not a hidden fact that filmmaker Nag Ashwin is known for churning out some larger-than-life subjects through his movies. Be it a take on Mahabharat against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world in Kalki 2898 AD or a story of a yesteryear female superstar in Mahanati. Hence, Ashwin’s female-led movie with Alia Bhatt might give the audience something unique and meaty to look forward to.

Alia Bhatt’s Astounding Talent

Alia Bhatt has catapulted herself as one of the most talented actresses today. She has proved her niche with movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, and Darlings. Even though her latest film, Jigra, did not perform well at the box office, her performance won several laurels among fans. We can only imagine the mass hysteria the actress would weave out in Nag Ashwin’s female-centric project. The film will not only give the actress a brilliant leeway to elevate her acting chops even further but might also present her in a magnanimous and larger-than-life avatar.

Alia Bhatt’s Loyal Fanbase In The South

After RRR, Alia Bhatt has also amassed a strong fanbase down South which might also aid in making her collaboration with Nag Ashwin a blockbuster. She shares a strong bond with her RRR co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, too. With immense love and respect amongst the South fraternity, actors, filmmakers, and fans, the movie will inevitably be received well and might set the cash registers ringing.

Are you excited about this collaboration between Nag Ashwin and Alia Bhatt? The movie will be produced by Vyjayanthi Films. It might go on floors in the second half of 2025. Alia also has Love And War and Alpha in the pipeline.

