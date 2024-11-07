If love happens somewhere in the most magical way, it has been in the Dharma Productions film. And Karan Johar’s team is back with another intense love story starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, with both of them enjoying their newfound stardom, turning into Gen-Z stars with the success of their recent films CTRL & Kill!

Their upcoming project, directed by Vivek Soni, is titled Chand Mera Dil. The first look posters of this romantic drama are beautiful with the new romantic couple of Dharma Ananya & Lakshya making for a very believable jodi after Ranbir-Deepika and Varun-Alia.

The tagline for the film says, “Pyaar mein thoda pagal hona padta hai,” with the two stars looking deeply and madly in love. We need to remember this line because we know for sure that it is gonna stay once the film arrives in 2025, just like ‘Ek Tarfa Ishq’ or ‘Haso, Jiyo, Muskuraao, Kya Pata Kal Ho Naa Ho.’

Right from Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where ‘Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain aur pyaar…wo bhi ek baar hota hai’ to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani where Naina falls in love saying, “Mujhe Tumse Pyaar Ho Jaayega Phir Se Aur Tumhe Nahi Hoga, Phir Se,” in the last 3 decades, the production house has given us memorable romantic moments to cherish.

In fact, with their last romantic release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, they even made us believe that love has no age, with all of us rooting for Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi more than Alia Bhatt’s Rani & Ranveer Singh’s Rocky. With Chand Mera Dil posters, the makers have created the same intrigue already.

Ananya Panday has recently impressed in Dharmatic Entertainment’s Call Me Bae, and Lakshya has won global accolades for his raw avatar in Kill. Interestingly, diving deep into love is something both these actors would take up for the first time on-screen, but we are already rooting for this Chand Mera Dil couple!

Check out the film posters here:

