Dear Shah Rukh Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Tum Nahi Samjhoge Why I Fell In Love With You 59 Times

The biggest superstar of the country Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th today! The man who has made all of us feel special. The man, who is a testimony to the fact that love is magical and the man who makes everyone feel the most special person in this entire Universe, says everyone who meets him.

Though I am not a star-struck person, I have never imagined myself standing outside Mannat to wish Shah Rukh Khan in person. But that does not make me any less of a ‘Jabra Fan’. In fact, I have way too many reasons to love him, so many that you would get tired of counting them. But before that I have one reason to hate him. He made me believe in the non-existential fairy tale love stories. The love stories that speak utter crap at time but deep down you root for those stories. He made me a hopeless, delusional romantic at heart and soul!

Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the most loved superstars of this country. He made his debut as the parallel lead in Deewana but made sure he won hearts. As King Khan celebrates his 59th birthday, I realized it has been the longest time since I have been in love with him, and decided to take a trip down memory lane. Last night was a celebration at Mannat with fans stationed outside the Pathaan superstar’s bungalow to wish him a Happy Birthday. Yes, that is the respect and love he commands. When people don’t bother how much time it might take to have a glimpse but still wait for that glimpse.

As the brightest of the stars in the galaxy of Bollywood turns 59 today, here are 59 times I fell in love with him!

1. Pehli Mulaqat

The crush who made me blush. May be!

I first saw him in 1995. On the silver screen, playing Raj to Simran. I was 5, too young to understand love. In fact, too young to understand anything. I just learned to say ABCD, but there was this man whom I was blushing or crushing upon. I don’t know, but probably before ABCD, LOVE came to me!

2. Is This Love?

I was not sure if this was love. But Raj stayed with me in my head. So did Simran. In fact, I sometimes even tried behaving like Simran! Waiting for my Raj, probably Yes, subconsciously, talk about girls and their prince charmings! Phew! Yes, I think I was in love!

3. Hi, Rahul, You Had Me At Aye Haye! Again!

The next Shah Rukh Khan film I had seen was Dil To Pagal Hai. I have great musical acumen, so the film stayed with me for obvious reasons. But the major reason I was glued to it was because Rahul had me at that ‘Aye Haye’!

4. WTF, Anjali Is My Age, But I Love Her Father!

Moving on, I next met Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul again. He had a daughter this time, the same age as mine! Yes, let me process that right now! But I was 8, to consider age differences then. Rahul was mine because in my head, by the end of the film, I thought I was Anjali in some parallel world!

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul…

It took a lot of time to get Rahul out of my head. I was hopelessly in love with him when he sang Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with those perfect dimples and eyes to fall for. Though I was 8, I am sure this was my second love! (My first love was Rishi Kapoor, but we’ll keep that story for some other day, maybe!)

6. Rahul Indeed Is A Cheater – My first little heartbreak!

Now I was in love with Rahul, only that I was not aware. I loved Anjali as well, and I was ready to give Rahul to her as well. But here was my first heartbreak. Kajol got married to Ajay Devgn, and I was too young to dissect the reel and the real. I felt cheated. I was team Rahul-Anjali all along. I had my first little heartbreak when I came to know that Rahul was Shah Rukh Khan and had a wife called Gauri Khan!

7. Thank You, Ekta Kapoor!

With age and maturity, and with cable TV coming off as a boon, I came to hear the word Shah Rukh Khan more often. There was a girl who was in love with her. Sweety – in a show called Hum Paanch, and the difference between an actor in real and his character, came to me naturally, thanks to Ekta Kapoor’s show. After falling for all the Rajs and Rahuls, I was finally in love with Shah Rukh Khan!

8. I Love You, SRK – Again!

I fell in love with SRK again when I was first gifted an audio cassette of Mohabbatein (remember my musical acumen). On a beautiful cassette cover was the most charming man I had ever seen! And there I was, hopelessly in love, all over again!

9. I Am 10 And Officially Hate A Man Called Narayan Shankar

I was 10 when the trailer for Mohabbatein dropped, and it was all over the Television. An era when trailers had just started creating hype. After I watched Mohabbatein’s trailer, I was very mad at a man called Narayan Shankar, and I wanted to make sure that Shah Rukh Khan won this battle anyhow. My Turu Lub at 10… you see!

10. I Am Very Worried About ‘My Mohabbatein’

However, while I rooted for Mohabbatein, I was told that it was a U/A film and my parents were strict. So, while the film came to my life only when Set Max aired it, I was more in love with Shah Rukh Khan. That was my ‘Channa Mereya‘ moment, I guess!

11. I Am Still Team Rahul – Anjali

Very soon, I met Rahul again! With Karan Johar’s K3G. And OMFG! How does someone look that way? He was the perfect man. Lover, Son, Boyfriend, Brother, Husband – everything. Yes, I wanted him, and I was so ready to change my surname to Raichand in my head. Also, in some parallel world, I think I was Anjali again! Please don’t judge. I just realized that this confession account is turning embarrassing with every new anecdote of mine!

12. Tussi Bade Mazakiya Ho!

People fell in love with Rahul Raichand from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham when he appeared in that Pathaani suit. But he had me at that Tussi Mazakiya Ho. That scene made my stomach have tons of butterflies. I have no idea why!

13. Yes, Rahul, Pyaar Dosti Hai! If You Say So!

So, it was the era of CDs, I guess, when I revisited Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, this time at a better age, probably to realize dialogues like Pyaar Dosti Hai. Shah said it, and I believed it. He taught me the basics of love, Probably for the first time.

14. If Silence Speaks Louder Than Words Could Be Any More Romantic!

Ask anyone about the most romantic scenes in Bollywood, and I can vouch for my claims about loving SRK if any list does not include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s ‘baarish scene’ with Rahul and Anjali! He was making me fall in love with him once again, but with a realization that someday, we can have our little moments in silence as well.

15. Aman, The New Love Of My Life

A new character, and another time when I fell in love with Shah Rukh Khan. Kal Ho Naa Ho’s Aman was a knight in shining armor; every damsel in distress needed. Or probably, it was an age when girls loved to have their prince charming lead the way! Or maybe I was just an obese teenager who resonated with Delnaaz’s character but secretly wanted to be Naina and date Aman!

16. Why KJO Why? How Can You Let Aman Die?

I guess I cried gallons when Aman died. (Honestly, I still do, though it has been a long time since I watched Kal Ho Naa Ho). But while Aman met Naina on that bridge, I just wanted to be Naina, to some Aman, not understanding the intensity of that scene. It was all about love for me, not having the acumen to understand losses.

17. Thank You, Karan Johar. Thank You Very Very Much!

Breaking this hopping between on-screen and off-screen dilemmas, I fell in love with Shah Rukh Khan, the man, the actor, for the first time, courtesy of Karan Johar. The first time I saw him talking about his personal life. He was suddenly a real person sans the Rahuls and the Amans on that Koffee couch, and I loved him more!

18. Ek Shararat Hone Ko Hai!

After Kal Ho Naa Ho, came an era when Sony or Set Max were officially SRK promoters, it felt. Every day, there was a Shah Rukh Khan film, and every day, I watched some or the other, falling in love with him every single day during that age.

19. Hum To Deewane Ho Gaye Yaar!

For the next few years, Shah Rukh Khan was everywhere, from hosting award shows to TV shows to ad commercials. He was coronated as the King rightfully, and he was making sure his kingdom loves him. So did I!

20. The Man Who Dares To Sing – Checklist. Tick!

Remember, the musical acumen claim of mine? So when I first heard Shah Rukh Khan attempting Apun Bola, Tu Meri Laila in the quirkiest way possible. Well, I was so in love with him that I wanted a man who could sing!

21. Love Which Motivates! I Want To Be Farah Khan To Shah Rukh Khan!

Thanks to Shah Rukh Khan, I was obsessed with films, and interestingly, it developed into an interest and inclination towards filmmaking when I saw Shah Rukh Khan pulling Captain Ram in Main Hoon Na for Farah Khan. While him, singing ‘Kiska Hai Ye Tumko Intezaar’ made me fall for him yet again, this time, I wanted something substantial. I started dreaming of becoming a filmmaker, as masaledar as Farah Khan, to cast Shah Rukh Khan in one of my films!

22. Wo Qaidi Number 786!

I could not take my eyes off Shah Rukh Khan as Veer, sinking in love with him even when he said ‘Main Qaidi Number 786’ in the rugged, old look. The most I fell for him. Check out the scene shared by the official Facebook handle of Yash Raj Films!

23. The Man Who Loves The Roots – Checklist. Yes!

When Swades was released, I was in love with Mohan Bhargava, the man who chose his roots over a luxurious life abroad, trying to discover himself, trying to turn the fate of his village, basically just struggling and trying, editing the IM from the Impossible!

24. The Rebound Love

Post Swades, Shah Rukh Khan changed gears in his career, and since I could never stop loving him, I tried to find love in real life, the rebound, as I felt I needed to move on from SRK and not indulge in Dons and Ra.Ones. So, while the love stayed, I put my foot down though!

25. Mera Pehla Pyaar Adhura Reh Gaya Rifat Bi!

I felt lost when I stepped out of Shah Rukh Khan’s aura and style of filmmaking. I tried a lot of Bollywood men, but my ‘Pehla Pyaar’ was too pure to surrender. So, while, I decided to part ways from his films, for the time being, I fell some more in love revisiting his old classics!

26. I Wanted To Swap Places With Farah Khan!

I once again wanted to swap places with Farah Khan when I saw Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Dhoom Tana in Om Shanti Om. Deepika Padukone might have looked dreamy, but Shah Rukh Khan saying “Itni Shiddat Se Maine Tumhe Paane Ki Khwaaish Ki Hai, Ki Har Zarre Ne Mujhe Tumse Milaane Ki Saazish Ki Hai” was another high.

27. That Glimpse In A Rickshaw!

When Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was announced, the first glimpse was from Haule Haule, where Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Anushka Sharma sitting in a rickshaw. Something was so pure about this scene that I fell in love with Suri Ji, lighting up lives!

28. Isse Zyada Pyaar Ki Na Mujhe Aadat Hai Naa Zarurat

So I have been loving Shah Rukh Khan since 1995, and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi made me realize, perhaps, ‘Isse zyada pyaar ki naa mujhe aadat hai, naa hi zarurat.’ However, something drastically changed in the technical sense.

29. Shah Rukh Khan – The Superstar

While I drifted apart from Shah Rukh Khan films, I fell in love with Shah Rukh Khan, the man, thanks to all the media channels and the internet taking a boom. I had a lot to explore about this man, and with every new reveal, I was again in love with him.

30. When He Was Pathaan Way Before Pathaan!

I read somewhere that Karan Johar had to face underworld threats during the screening of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and while he was scared to attend the premiere, Shah Rukh Khan, like a true Pathaan, assured Karan Johar’s mother, “I’m a Pathan. Nothing can happen to me, and nothing will happen to your son. He’s like my brother.” A true friend, ready to take a bullet for a friend. How do you not love a man like him?

31. Aww Ek Ladka Aur Ek Ladki Dost Ho Sakte Hain

Now, I was mature enough to segregate on-screen and off-screen romance, and now I was team Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol rather than team Rahul-Anjali. I fell in love with him when he displayed crackling chemistry with her during their interviews, making me realize how genders can never define friendships!

32. The Man Who Respects!

I once came across a picture of Shah Rukh Khan for a magazine cover, sharing a frame with Bollywood Legends Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. There is something about this picture that made me fall in love with him. This picture has been viral ever since the shoot happened. It was recently shared by moviedbollywood.

33. The Man Who Is A Friend!

Shah Rukh Khan spoke at lengths about his friendships getting sour in Bollywood, and while he blamed himself for them, he openly admitted his issues. There was an emotional integrity in his confession when he said he couldn’t tell people that he loves them! Oh man, I loved him a little more for making it so real, talking about his vulnerabilities.

34. Just A Glimpse & I Love Him Yet Again!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s ugly fight has been a known story. But they resolved everything, just with a call, maybe coming together for Arpita Khan’s wedding. I had just a little glimpse, and I was drooling over SRK. Here, look at his picture yourself! Also, thanks to fan clubs for keeping a tab on all the possible spottings!

35. When He Endearingly Said, “Ullu Ke Patthey” To Salman Khan!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship made me fall for the superstar even more. The friendship with no filter. So much so that SRK once schooled Salman, calling him ‘Ullu Ke Patthey’ for not receiving awards. Well, a man who puts friendship above work rivalries. GOLD!

36. The Man Who Is Too Cute To Even Make His ‘Kulla’ Look Cute!

Shah Rukh Khan once had a goofing up session with Abram Khan, which was shared by the YouTube channel of a fan club of SRK. Check out this cute short. How can one not love this man!

37. When I Saw Him Saying ‘Palat,’ Again!

DDLJ was re-released when the film celebrated 1000 weeks, and this time, luckily, I wasn’t 5. I fell in love when Raj said Palat Palat Palat!

38. When He Taught Me “Pyaar Sab Kuch To Nahi Hota?”

Apart from falling for the romance, DDLJ made me realize some things I could understand better now. So I definitely well for a man like Raj who said, “Toh kya hua agar yeh awara tumhe deewano ki tarah pyar karta hai? Toh kya hua? Pyaar sab kuch toh nahi hota na…”

39. When I Saw Him Rolling Out A Carpet For A Legend!

For an award function, I saw Shah Rukh Khan rolling out a red carpet to welcome Dilip Kumar on stage as the legend walked along. Well, talk about chivalry, anyone?

40. When He Admitted He Loves Action Film

Love always sets your partner free. So, while Shah Rukh Khan knew he was the most romantic actor fans fall for, he was honest enough to admit he hated those films and loved action films. Yes, he had so much trust in people who loved him!

41. When I Met Shah Rukh Khan, The Orator!

I met Shah Rukh Khan, the orator, while he delivered a speech at The University of Edinburgh, as he made students believe that anything you dream will turn true since a man like him rules a country as the most romantic hero ever!

42. When I Read His Love Story With Gauri Khan

When I learned about instances from Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan’s Hindu-Muslim wedding, I was overwhelmed. While we are hopelessly in love with him, he is hopelessly in love with Gauri!

43. When He Enjoyed Aamir Khan’s ‘Kutta’ Comment

As we all know, Aamir Khan once blogged, “Shah Rukh mere pair chaat raha” later explaining Shah Rukh to be his caretaker’s dog’s name. Guess what the Pathaan actor replied? He said, as quoted by several tabloids, “I have never bothered about it because I also say a lot of things in fun, and I think I am, also maybe, stressing somebody else out. I don’t get stressed when friends pass comments like this. Actually, I enjoyed it.” How can one not love this calm person in the era of Bigg Boss fights!

44. His Last One With Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra’s last interview with Shah Rukh Khan, where they promoted Jab Taj Hai Jaan, is so endearing that it seems like a father-son conversation. Well, making the right kind of tribute to a man who shaped his career, that is Shah Rukh Khan for you, Ladies and Gentlemen!

45. The Family Man – Living With A Superstar

A documentary that revolved around Shah Rukh Khan, his home, Mannat, and his family was aired. It was so beautifully shot with so many heartwarming revelations that you can’t help but fall in love with SRK.

46. When He Bear-Hugged Sunil Grover

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his Dilwale team, were on TKSS, where Sunil Grover painted himself orange during a stand-up as Dr. Mashoor Gulati. Shah Rukh Khan gave him a bear hug, not getting concerned about getting dirty or his expensive clothes getting soiled in the paint. That is SRK, a true artist who appreciates others.

47. When He Was Teary-Eyed Looking At His Journey In 1 Minute 48 Seconds

It was his appearance during Star Plus’ show Dance+, during which a tribute was given to the actor. He was so teary-eyed and overwhelmed that it was an awww moment to watch him. Check out the clip.



48. Uff The Humour!

Every time Shah Rukh Khan cracks a joke, he hits it spot on. Humor and love definitely go hand in hand!

49. When He Was The Perfect Husband To The Bollywood Wife!

Netflix’s show ‘The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’ dropped a bomb when it featured Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, hosting the four regulars on the show. A lot of stories were shared, and while he played the perfect host, the stories will make you fall for him.

50. The Struggler, The Believer, The Achiever, The Ruler

His rags-to-riches story is an inspiration. A man who was an outsider struggled and made his way through this industry only to end up ruling it. Who doesn’t love a successful struggle story!

51. The Adab, and The Adaab!

Every Eid and Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan makes sure to rise to the highest point of his bungalow, offering a glimpse to his fans with the perfect Adaabs. Well, talk about Tehzeeb and Adabs.

52. The Kapil Sharma Story!

Kapil Sharma once gatecrashed a party at Mannat, and while he wanted to escape without getting noticed, Shah Rukh Khan noticed him and welcomed him. Kapil apologized for not being an invitee, and SRK asked him to relax, saying nobody knew he wasn’t invited. The comedian makes sure to tell this story very often!

53. When He Turned His Own Fan But Not A Narcissist!

I turned a Jabra fan when Shah Rukh Khan delivered a Fan. Though the film did not perform well, I fell for him one more time, and by this time, I cannot believe I have reached this count!

54. When He Chose To Maintain Silence

It was a very bad time for Aryan Khan when he was involved in the drugs case. While a lot was said and reported, Shah Rukh Khan chose to maintain a golden silence, letting the court take its route. A man of morals and dignity indeed!

55. When Finally ‘Karan-Arjun’ Aayenge Happened

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan finally reunited in Pathaan, and this reunion glimpse was enough to make me fall in love with him one more time.

56. When He Roared Like A True Baap!

He roared, ‘Bete Ko Haath Lagaane Se Pehle Baap Se Baat Kar’, in Jawan, settling the score in the most suave manner. Uff!

57. When He Reclaimed His Throne As The King

Last year in 2024, Shah Rukh Khan reclaimed his box office throne as the King with two 1000 crore blockbusters worldwide. And while I celebrate his achievements with a broad smile on my face, his upcoming film King, again makes me eager.

58. When I Recently Saw Him With Salt & Pepper Beard!

Recently, a salt-and-pepper look of SRK has been making rounds on the internet and speculation are rife that it might be his new look for the upcoming film with Suhana Khan – King! And oh what a look!

59. I Fell In Love With Him, Again RN! Writing This Piece!

I know you won’t believe this, but this is true. I told you I am a hopeless romantic.

PS: Happy Birthday, SRK!

PPS: I Love You!

