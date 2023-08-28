Sushmita Sen has impressed the audience with her work since she stepped into Bollywood after winning the Miss Universe crown in 1994. While she’s proved her acting prowess over the last decades, her recent outing as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali has gained more fans. But do you know which role she’s keen on reprising? It’s Ms. Chandni from the Shah Rukh Khan co-starred Main Hoon Na.

In a recent chat, the 47-year-old actress got candid about wanting a sequel for the 2004 Farah Khan film. While talking about this film, she also spoke about the kind of characters she wishes to portray on screen during her second innings. Read on to know it all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While interacting with India Today recently, Sushmita Sen got candid about starring in a ‘Main Hoon Na’ sequel. The former Miss Universe said, “I definitely think that it’s about time for a ‘Main Hoon Na 2’. We should do a sequel to that film.”

When asked about initiating a petition to get a Main Hoon Na sequel in production, Sushmita Sen jokingly diverted the question towards the film’s director and main male lead – Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The Taali actress said, “They (Fans) have tried. They went to Farah, SRK and then me. I am like ‘Go back to Farah, ask her!’ It will be exciting.”

In the same conversation, Sen revealed her desire to return to the screen in a glamorous avatar. The OG ‘Dilbar’ girl said, “In the second innings of my career, there is a wishlist that I have, in which playing an out and out glamorous woman is one. It’s been a while that I have done that.”

Talking about Main Hoo Na, the Farah Khan directorial starred Shah Rukh Khan as Major Ram Prasad Sharma and Zayed Khan as his younger brother Laxman ‘Lucky’ Prasad Sharma. Sushmita Sen essayed the part of Chandni Chopra – the chemistry teacher of St. Paul’s College and Ram’s lover interest. The film also starred Amrita Rao as Sanjana’ Sanju’ Bakshi and Suniel Shetty as Ex-Major Raghavan Dutta as well as Boman Irani, Kirron Kher, Bindu, Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, Rakhi Sawant, and more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Big Budget Blockbuster Also Has KGF Star Yash, Salaar Fame Prithviraj Sukumaran? IMDb Credit List Raises Speculations!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News