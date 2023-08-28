Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film Jawan helmed by Atlee, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and Thalapathy Vijay. But what if we tell you that the film has connections to Kannada superstar Yash and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran as well?

Well, the updated cast and crew details of the film have spread the wildest yet a huge rumour, also linked to the two South Indian superstars as the film is about to release in a few days. While the new song from the film Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is creating the right kind of noise, murmurs of KGF star Yash & Salaar star Prithviraj Sukumaran are taking over social media.

It all started when IMDb updated the list of the cast and crew of the film including a special thank list which includes the names of Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Yash. While netizens feel that Karan Johar’s name is there as he might have added inputs to the film.

Speculations are rife that Yash & Prithviraj are an integral part of the film. In a viral thread on Reddit, fans are discussing the possibilities of their roles and have zeroed down on two probable events. First being a special cameo in some dance number, and second, they might be dubbing for the film for Shah Rukh Khan’s part in their respective languages.

“Maybe some voice over at different languages”, “I guess Yash and Prithviraj are doing voices for the SRK character.. in their respective languages”, “May be voiceovers? Or their respective language dubbing? Don’t know about KJo though,” were some reactions.

However, others wrote, “Safe bet would be their cameos in one of the song/scene.” Someone reasoned, “If true, I don’t think it would be for language dub because the movie isn’t being dubbed in Kannada or Malayalam.”

An excited fan reacted, “At this point, I’m hyped to see Yash in anyyything. Why has he not even announced his next!”

While we checked, and IMDb does credit Yash and Prithviraj Sukumaran a special thank, we guess we still have to wait a few days to unveil this mystery.

