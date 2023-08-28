Ibrahim Ali Khan & Palak Tiwari have been painting the gossip town red with their romance rumours and the alleged couple was spotted last night on a dinner date. As usual, there were trolls and digs; however, netizens have seemed to reject this new couple in the B-town, it seems. Though the two have never reportedly gone on record to accept, they have been dating each other.

Palak, in her previous interviews, has maintained her status on Ibrahim as just friends. They have been spotted more than often in the past few months. Palak made her debut this year with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions film also starring Kajol. Palak Tiwari, who was spotted with Ibrahim on a dinner date, seemed a bit off as soon as she spotted the cameras as Ibrahim tried to pose for the shutterbugs sitting in his car as well.

As Palak & Ibrahim made an exit, netizens rated their chemistry in minus and asked about Palak’s upset mood. “Sadi kyun hui hai ye?” asked a netizen. Another comment read, “She looks scared.” A mean comment said, “Rotlu face h ladki ka.”

An Instagram user even questioned Ibrahim Ali Khan’s dating choice and wrote, “Bad choice Ibrahim!” However, there were some who wanted the paps to cut the young couple some slack as a user commented, “Inko thoda tho privacy de do .. let them breath.”

People were not impressed with their chemistry and a comment read, “-10 .. This is not going anywhere… situationship.” Another comment read, “I wanna give you a 0, but I can’t so I’ll give you a 1.”

Check out their recent spotting look here.

