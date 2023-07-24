What initially seemed to be mere tabloid rumours seems to be gradually getting intense. We’re talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari’s romance that began with a Mumbai outing last year. There was a lot of hiding inside the car that created a stir, but it looks like the lovebirds are getting serious about each other. The good news is they’ve gotten nods from their respective families, and below are all the details you need!

Palak and Ibrahim sparked dating rumours when they were spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant in January 2022. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress had dismissed relationship rumours and maintained that they’re friends who often bump into each other during social gatherings. Tiwari also claimed that she’s not regularly in touch with Saif Ali Khan’s son, but their latest movie outing suggested otherwise.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently spotted enjoying a movie outing in Mumbai. While he and Palak Tiwari ensured that they entered and left the venue separately, netizens quickly picked up hints as Ibrahim held Palak’s jacket in his hand while exiting the theatre. He was also quite irritated by the paps getting too close and was heard saying, “Media walle mere mooh main guss gaye hai,” on the phone.

A source close to Bollywood Life now reveals that Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan may have made their relationship official at home. “Ibrahim and Palak have gotten the green signal from their respective parents to date each other. Palak’s mother, Shweta Tiwari, has been a strict mother to her all her life. But now Palak is an independent individual and a grownup, and hence her mom has loosened her grip and given her leeway to make the decisions of her life. While Ibrahim has got freedom from both his parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, to make the decisions of his life, there is no mention of them in his personal life until he comes up for advice while talking about Sara Ali Khan. She is a darling elder sister to Ibrahim and is happy with what makes him happy,” revealed a source close to the development.

On the professional front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is making his Bollywood entry as an assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Palak Tiwari, on the other hand, made her big debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

