Sunny Deol, Bollywood’s action hero whose ‘dhai-kilo’ ka acting skills and punch lines are famous nationwide, is returning to the big screens with his upcoming film, Gadar 2, along with Ameesha Patel. After decades, Gadar: Ek Prem Kahani’s sequel, Gadar 2 is coming on screens, and while everybody is anticipating the movie, the actor talked about his view on box office collections.

Gadar 2 is going to release on August 11, 2023. For the unversed, the film is going to clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 on the Friday release business. Sunny revealed his opinion about it as well. Scroll ahead to read further.

In an interview with ETimes, when Sunny Deol was asked to respond on the current scenario of box office’s uncertainty and how the movie business is getting affected by it, the actor said, “I have never felt unnerved by box-office numbers as I believe that there is so much to do.” He further added, “There are many ways of portraying stories, but every Friday, we change our vision, and we say that, ‘Yeh nahin chal raha hai, toh aisa karo’. But this has been happening forever; it’s not new. Yeh jo hum uspe baith ke thesis karne lagte hai, we don’t need to. We need to believe in our stories and tell them to our audience.”

Going ahead in the conversation, Sunny Deol talked about how he has never been bothered by the box office clash. “Gadar did 100 crore plus, while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it was this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai,” he continued.

Sunny’s further claims added, “On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it. At award shows, I remember that they made a spoof of Gadar, but we weren’t bothered by it. It has happened with some of my other films too, like Ghayal and Dil, which clashed. There is no comparison, but people like to do it.”

Well, what are your thoughts on how much Gadar 2 will collect from the box office? Let us know.

