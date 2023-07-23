Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have also ruled the small screen with reality shows. While Big B keeps us glued with his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Salman does the same with the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and earlier with Dus Ka Dum. On the other hand, SRK had once replaced Big B as Kaun Banega Crorepati’s host. Not many know KBC came to Big B when he was facing financial struggles to make ends meet.

Now in a recent interview, the TV show producer has revealed the difference between the trio as reality TV show hosts. Siddhartha Basu is well-known TV show producer who has backed Kaun Banega Crorepati. Scroll down for details.

Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, Siddhartha Basu told Lallantop, “It changed our lives completely. Your lives, TV industry’s life, Amitabh Bachchan’s life. We were discussing who we get as the host and someone suggested Amitabh Bachchan. My jaw dropped.” Recalling the craze, he further added, “Har raasta khaali ho jata tha, restaurants khali the aur jab chalte the to har ghar se wo hi music sunte the.”

Further talking about Shah Rukh Khan, who has also hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, Siddhartha said, “Shah Rukh thinks on his feet and very witty, naturally. Attitude ke hisaab se, log Amit ji paas aate the (joins hands) pairo mein, aur Shah Rukh ko khule arms ke saath, that was the attitude.”

When asked about Salman Khan’s reality show Dus Ka Dum, he stated that it helped him clear his bad boy image. He said, “Salman ka audience ke saath alag hi connect hai kyunki logo ka uske saath bada connect hai. Humne jab Dus Ka Dum kiya, uska image public mein ekdum badal gaya. Usse pehle public mein uska image bad boy wala tha. Bada dildaar aadmi hai, he really takes care. To uska connection hi kuch aur hai and people accept him like that.”

