Sunny Deol starrer 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a huge blockbuster, but it came with its share of controversies, revolts, and a lot of drama. The film, which tells the story of a Sikh man who falls in love with a Muslim woman, was criticized by some for its portrayal of Muslims. Though it was a well-made and entertaining film, it did lack in some areas, which led to the religious controversy surrounding it.

The film was too simplistic in its portrayal of the Hindu-Muslim conflict and it seemed to present a one-sided view of the conflict, with Muslims being portrayed as the villains and Hindus as the victims. This simplistic portrayal of the conflict did not sit well with many people, and it led to accusations that the film was anti-Muslim, including Shabana Azmi who generally is known as a liberalist.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar, no doubt, was too nationalistic. The film’s message of Hindu pride and nationalism was seen as being divisive and inflammatory. This message did not sit well with many people, and it led to accusations that the film was anti-Muslim. Shabana Azmi in 2001, in an interview with The Times Of India said, “I believe Gadar is a provocative film.I don’t agree with its aesthetics or its sensibility. I question the sagacity of making the film at a time when efforts are being made to ease the tension between India and Pakistan. Gadar positions Muslims as the other. The father of the girl is not a mere villain in the screenplay; he subliminally reinforces the canard that any Muslim is automatically a Pakistani!”

Azmi further elaborated how the film will be highly admired by a certain sect due to its confusing definitions of a Nation. However, while saying so she definitely made sure that she was not at all promoting all the revolt and ban calls against the film. But still while defending Gadar’s right to get screened, she made sure that her stand on the film was against the propaganda. She said, “The film is designed to be a provocative one it confuses issues of nationalism, religion and identities, without dealing with the complexities of the pain the Partition created in the wake. However, I don’t agree with the view that partition, as an issue should not be dealt with. I believe that we need to address the issue in its complexities in an attempt to heal the wounds and to prevent us from making the same mistakes again The film Garm Hawa is a shining example.”

Shabana Azmi’s statements did not go down well with Sunny Deol who later in an interview with Filmfare, decided to answer her confusion and said, “Shabana Azmi’s comments really disappointed me. She’s supposed to be educated and well-read, and then she goes ahead and makes inflammatory statements against the film. Those who made a noise about the film were only trying to be in the news. The success of Gadar proves that there wasn’t anything wrong with it… its public acceptance has shut up everyone who had anything negative to say about it.”

He even defended his film, saying he was upset with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress’ strong views against the film. The Gadar actor said, “Of course, I was upset. The story was set during the Partition, but there was no intention to hurt anyone’s feelings or stir up trouble. The two main protagonists are very pure and innocent. Those who thought the film projected an anti-national stance… those who insisted that we were out to hurt religious sentiments… have warped minds.”

Sunny Deol even confessed that partition was an unfortunate event, his family faced in the first person and revealed, “I’m a mature man. I’d never do a thing to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. My grandparents witnessed the Partition, I’m aware of what happened. I’d never want such a holocaust to be repeated ever again.”

Gadar is considered a cult classic and had a great Box Office run. The film is all set to make a comeback with a sequel and promises to deliver a heartwarming story about Tara Singh’s reunion with his son played by Utkarsh Sharma who also played Sunny Deol’s son in the first part. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 will hit the screens on August 11, 2023.

