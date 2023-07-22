Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Kalina airport here on Saturday morning, as they headed for the promotions of their upcoming romantic drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, directed by Karan Johar.

Earlier, Alia and Ranveer visited Vadodara and New Delhi for the promotions of their movie. And now, they are on to their next destination in the promotion line-up, which is yet to be disclosed.

Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a pink long sleeve t-shirt with ‘team Rocky and Rani’ written on it. She paired it with blue flared denims, lavender coloured slippers, and small gold hoop earrings.