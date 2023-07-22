Bollywood and cricket go hand in hand. Over the years, we’ve seen many Indian actresses settling with cricketers from across the globe and one love story that will go down in history is Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Sharmila’s father screamed at her while blaming her for her husband and cricketer Mansoor’s poor performance in a cricket match. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sharmila and Mansoor have three kids – Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha are huge names in Bollywood, Saba is a jewellery designer and often shares throwback pictures on her Instagram, giving a glimpse into her Pataudi Khandaan.

Once during a live session for the Ladies Study Group, which is part of the Indian Chambers of Commerce, Sharmila Tagore reiterated an incident from her married days. Can you believe her father screamed at the actress for her husband’s poor performance in a cricket match? Haha. It’s true, though.

The veteran said, “I think Tiger dropped a catch or something, and my father screamed from somewhere else, ‘You shouldn’t have kept him up all night!’ I mean, can you imagine?” Haha!

Sharmila Tagore also revealed how Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s British accent drew her towards him, and the cricketer had a great sense of humour and would often laugh at his own jokes. He would spoil his lady love with gifts, poems and flowers, and what else would a girl want, right?

What do you think about Sharmila sharing an anecdote about her husband at the Ladies Study Group back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

