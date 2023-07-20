Parineeta is a cult classic and one of the finest films that Hindi Cinema offered. But the film offered two more geniuses who made their debut. The film was Vidya Balan’s first step in the industry and also director Pradeep Sarkar’s. However, do you know it was not Vidya but Aishwarya Rai who was the initial choice to play Lolita in the film? Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra once spilled beans about the fact in an interview.

Vidya and Pradeep Sarkar had worked on a few music videos before Parineeta. That is when Sarkar promised Vidya her dream debut. When she was struggling and facing rejection. Vidya even did a Bengali film Bhalo Theko before finally appearing as Lolita, becoming one of the finest stars of the Hindi Film Industry.

As quoted by Indian Express, “Vidya Balan once revealed that she worked with Pradeep Sarkar in the iconic Euphoria song Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali where she acted alongside Palash Sen. The actress revealed, “That was my video with Pradeep Sarkar. I had done a couple of ads with him, but it was through the video that he realised that he could mold me the way he wanted to.” She was tested for over six months for the film, and music composed by Shantanu Moitra once revealed that Balan’s audition count was more than 75!”

Vidya herself, in an interview with Simi Garewal, once revealed, “Dada was convinced I was Lolita, Mr Chopra wasn’t.” Vidhu Vinod Chopra, in a press interview in 2012 for the first time revealed that it was Aishwarya Rai who was his initial choice for the film. He revealed, “When we thought of Parineeta, I immediately thought of a face like Aishwarya Rai. The character of the girl is like two men falling in love with her…so the heroine has to be bigger. But Pradeep Sarkar (director) told me about her (Vidya) I was like let me see what she can do.” He continued, “But then we tested and tried her (Vidya) and she cleared it.”

Finally, Vidya Balan was cast in the film. She nailed her audition and rightfully deserved to play Lolita. As quoted by Filmibeat, even the lead actor Saif Ali Khan in one of the interviews, revealed how he would have preferred Aish over a new actor. He said, “When I look back and visualize Parineeta, not only do I see myself, I also see Vidya Balan. I think she is mind-blowing. I would have preferred Ash (Aishwarya Rai) to Vidya. I will not be a prude and tell you that at first notice itself I knew that she will be the super star of tomorrow, no, that wasn’t what I thought.”

Parineeta starred Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan in lead roles, with special appearances by Sanjay Dutt and Dia Mirza. The film had a beautiful cameo by Rekha in a song and was supported by Raima Sen.

