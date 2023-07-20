There is no doubt that Kareena Kapoor is one of the biggest stars working in Bollywood right now, and her credentials are a testament to her success. In 2012, she settled down and married Saif Ali Khan in a gorgeous ceremony. They are one of the industry’s happiest couples and are considered a power couple. However, we travelled back in time and got a hold of an old interview in which Kareena said something about being linked with married men, and to be honest, we are baffled by what she said during the conversation.

In a surprising blast from the past, an old interview resurfaced, shedding light on a rumoured romantic connection between Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan back in 2001. The two undoubtedly made a superb pair, and their chemistry in movies such as ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham,’ ‘Yaadein,’ and ‘Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon’ became a hot topic of discussion. Even though Hrithik married Sussanne Khan then, rumours indicated that Kareena was madly in love with the actor. The actress left no stone unturned to set the record straight and gave a befitting reply.

In an interview with Filmfare, she emphatically denied involvement with married men, explicitly mentioning that they were not her preference. Kareena Kapoor boldly stated, “Please give me a break. I am neither besotted with married men nor will I have affairs with them. Married men would be detrimental to my career.”

Fast forward to the present day, and it’s clear that Kareena’s mindset has shifted over time. As life takes its twists and turns, perspectives change. What once seemed inconceivable may become a reality years later. Witnessing the transformation in Kareena’s outlook between 2001 and now is fascinating. She leads a fulfilling life with Saif Ali Khan.

As Kareena Kapoor continues to carve her path in Bollywood, her journey serves as a reminder that life is a series of adaptations and growth. The resurfacing of this interview from 2001 is a testament to how much can change in 17 years, particularly in the dynamic world of celebrities. In the end, whether Kareena’s relationship with Hrithik Roshan was purely professional or something more personal, only those involved genuinely knew the truth.

