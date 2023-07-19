Rakhi Sawant never leaves a chance to entertain her fans. Every time she steps out she makes sure to give content that no one ever expected. Recently, the actress was seen speaking to Alia Bhatt. While speaking to Paps, she was seen taking Alia’s call and both were allegedly speaking about latter’s recently released song ‘What Jhumka?’. Alia has taken over the web with her new song ‘What Jhumka?’ along with Ranveer Singh from their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Recently, the actress was snapped at the airport wearing a green satin saree with deep plunging neckline blouse. However it’s her actions that have been making the headlines. Scroll down for details.

During her latest airport spotting, Rakhi Sawant was seen grooving to What Jhumka? But what caught everyone’s attention was her almost suffering wardrobe malfunction. The actress is seen managing her pallu while trying to make the correct moves. Further, Rakhi Sawant is seen mentioning that she has forgotten her passport at the home. Now the actress is getting trolled for the same.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Saree Kyun gir rahi hai,” while another said, “There is a thing called safety pin no female wear saree without that , you’ll get a whole pack in just 30 rupees.” Check out the video shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani:

A third netizen commented, “Bhai isko koi chori kar ke lejao re baba,” and fourth one wrote, “Where does she get money to do all this. Jab dekho bas news mein rehti hain.”

A fifth troll wrote, “Rakhiji aapki mummy ke jaane ke baad aur paagal ho gye ho kya? Thoda maturity aur manners mein rahegay toh aapki hi zindagi sahi ho jaaegi sab aapko serious lene lagegay ye entertainment nhi paagalpan hai.”

“Jumkha to nahi gira saree ka pallu bar bar gira rahi thi sasuri,” read another comment.

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant was in news for speaking to Shah Rukh Khan on phone in public. It so happened when she was speaking to Paps and she suddenly said that she’s getting a call from SRK.

