Recently, we told you that not Ranveer Singh but Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice to play antagonist Allaudin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We exclusively reported Ranveer, who was finalized to play the role decided to opt out for the reasons best known to him. However, the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali then moved to SRK and approached him for the same role.

The further reported that, “After hearing SLB out, he agreed to play Alauddin Khilji on one condition: the film’s title should be changed, as his fans would not like to see him in a film titled after the heroine.” Scroll down for an interesting update about the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to share Shah Rukh Khan’s old interview where he was talking about a film he left last minute because he was sure that he would make the villainous character ‘likeable.’ While he refrained from revealing the film’s name, netizens have linked it to Padmaavat and think that this was the real reason why that Shah Rukh Khan rejected Padmaavat.

Earlier during an interview, Shah Rukh Khan was about doing certain roles. Sharing the interesting detail, SRK told Anupama Chopra, “This may be the first time I am saying it. I won’t name the film, but there were a couple of films which did very well at the box office, people really appreciated them and I was in them. I had said yes to them then I realized that I am playing a real-life based character who may not be the person. I told this to the director that there’s no way, I will not make him ‘likeable’. I just feel that the person should not be liked. It is not something that I should sell to the people.”

“It is ok being him of the film is being about him or a couple of other people and I should glorify it, so I left the film last minute. It was a very clear cut decision in my head and I know I will make it attractive- I am not showing off. The way it was written bad guys can be very attractive. I am saying this, I have pension for bad guys and I can make them very attractive, somehow. The extremely good guy, the extremely bad guy- both have something in common- its obsessiveness. You have to be possessed and obsessed to be really a devta and possessed and obsessed to be really a darinda. I understand that space as an actor. So I have let go off it,” he added further.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Atlee’s Jawan alongside Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, ready for the release in early September. He later hast Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Once Confessed About Being More Similar To Ranbir Kapoor & Why Her Relationship With Ranveer Singh Survived: “He Is A Different Person Every Six Months…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News