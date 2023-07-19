After making her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone donned one of the most fun-loving characters Veronica D’Costa in Cocktail. The film, which was released in 2012, co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film was a box-office hit. But looks like we would have seen DP playing the character if she hadn’t listened to her heart, as her good friend Ranbir Kapoor had advised her the other way.

Recently we came across an old video, mostly from Tamasha Promotions, where RK is heard recalling the time he had asked DP to drop the film and focus on other projects. However, DP listened to her heart and gave a nod to the film. Scroll down for details.

When Deepika Padukone was asked about Cocktail, Ranbir Kapoor recalled, “The director of Cocktail, Homi, who’s a wonderful director and a dear friend, had made a particular kind of film. I didn’t know what Cocktail script was. I just knew Imtiaz had written it. So when Deepika was about to do the film, she also had a lot of good offers at that time, but she chose to Cocktail. She was something special in Cocktail that probably I didn’t see. So I asked, “Why are you doing this film? You have so many good directors waiting to work with you. Why don’t you do their film?””

He added, “I think that was solely her choice and was her instinct which was greater than mine. But as a friend, I asked her, I questioned it.” Further, Deepika Padukone repeats her question and asks him, “I wanted to ask you, did you opinion change after the film.” RK quickly replies, “To be honest, I am not a big fan of the film. I am a big fan of what she did in the film.”

