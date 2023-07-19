Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a match made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They met for the first time on the sets of Ram Leela. Deepika was dealing with heartbreak and depression at that time. However, Ranveer Singh nursed her right through, and she once confessed that he bared her soul to him. Later, they found solace in each other, leaving fans surprised when they decided to get married.

DP’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor is a well-read history by Cinema mongers. The two were so in love that the actress even got an RK tattoo on her neck. Later they had an ugly breakup when Ranbir’s pictures from a private vacation with a bikini-clad Katrina Kaif went viral.

Deepika Padukone later moved on with Ranveer Singh in life and she luckily found her happy space with him. She also made a comfortable bond with Ranbir Kapoor later, working with him on films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. During one of her interviews, the Chhapaak actress compared her ex and her partner in an absolutely beautiful way. While this could have been a dig, or sarcasm, DP made the comparison classy.

While talking to Anupama Chopra in an interview, the actress compared herself to Ranbir Kapoor and confessed that she is quite similar to her Tamasha co-star and ex-boyfriend. Deepika said, “Ranbir and I have a similar process, Ranveer and I have a very different process. Ranbir is, I don’t see any process. I have never seen him prepare.”

However, Deepika Padukone’s next statement was hilarious, cute, and lovely all at the same time. She talked about her husband Ranveer Singh and revealed how prepared the actor is for even tids and bits. The Padmaavat actress continued, “Ranveer, on the other hand, everything changes. From the car he drives to his wardrobe, and perfume. I even joke with him at times, but I say this seriously at some point, That is probably why our relationship has lasted that long because every six months he is a different person. I am never bored.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starred in three films together – Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. DP even played Ranveer’s on-screen wife, playing Kapil Dev’s wife in 83 in a special cameo. They were rumored to be cast for Bhansali’s next Baiju Bawra, and later speculations of Ranbir Kapoor joining the film roamed in gossip lanes of B-town, but nothing materialised.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, while Deepika is working on Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also rumoured to play Draupadi for Madhu Mantena’s production, but no updates have been there for that project since long.

