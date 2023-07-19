Mallika Sherawat is one of the most popular actresses in Hindi cinema. With films like Murder and Khwahish, she established herself as a s*x symbol in the entertainment industry.

While she has also appeared in other films like Pyar ke Side Effects and Welcome, she couldn’t seem to shed off s*x symbol image. A twitter user even blamed her films for the rising crimes against women in the country.

Expressing her anger over the comment, an infuriated Mallika Sherawat that such mentality in people needs to be changed. She also asked the man not to watch her movies if he has a problem with it.

Mallika Sherawat replied to the twitter user, “So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen (sic).”

So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen https://t.co/I5XdN7zAA6 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) October 7, 2020

Replying to the Bollywood actress’s tweet, the Twitter user had written, “But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movie contradict your statement. Don’t you thing the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role. Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first (sic).”

But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movie contradict your statement. Don’t you thing the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role.

Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first. — Karan Kumar (@karan007kay) October 7, 2020

It is also worth pointing out that the whole conversation began after Mallika Sherawat reacted the Hathras rape case that sent shock waves acrossthe nation back in 2020. She had written, “Unless india reforms it’s medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase (sic).”

Unless india reforms it’s medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) September 30, 2020

So what do you think about Mallika Sherawat’s reply to the Twitter user who blamed her for rising crimes against women? Let us know in the comments.

