There is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are two of the biggest stars working in Bollywood right now. Whenever both actors announce that they are coming forward with a movie, fans go absolutely berserk. Both actors made their debut in the film industry within a four-year timeframe, and their relationship, which has seen its fair share of ups and downs, has been a topic of interest among fans and media alike.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time SRK opened up about his rivals in Bollywood and who he thinks was a better actor. While the name he took during the interview might not surprise you, what’s surprising is that SRK wanted to follow this actor’s retirement plans as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the early years of their careers, Shah Rukh Khan referred to Aamir Khan as his rival in an interview with Filmfare. He acknowledged Aamir’s talent, stating, “If there’s a superb actor in the country today, it’s Aamir. I can’t call him competition; he is a far better actor than me. I’ve heard that he wants to retire after 30 and turn director. I plan to quit at 30 too.”

Despite any perceived rivalry, both actors have gone on to carve out successful careers and have earned a massive fan following. Shah Rukh Khan is known for his romantic roles and larger-than-life persona, while Aamir Khan has gained a reputation for his dedication to his craft and his ability to take on versatile roles. Their distinct styles and unique approaches to acting have endeared them to audiences and have solidified their positions as Bollywood icons.

One question that often arises is what makes Shah Rukh Khan seem so confident. The actor’s confidence can be attributed to his tremendous success in the industry, coupled with his charismatic personality. In the interview, he further stated, “My talent. Some actors get on by their looks and their physique, some bank on their voice; my asset is my spontaneity, my ability to do a variety of roles.”

As with any relationship, Shah Rukh and Aamir’s dynamic has had its share of ups and downs. However, over the years, the two actors have been seen supporting and appreciating each other’s work, indicating mutual respect and understanding.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan’s journey in the film industry as contemporaries has been filled with successes and challenges. Shah Rukh’s acknowledgment of Aamir’s talent and his confidence can be attributed to his own achievements and charisma. Despite any rivalry, both actors have made significant contributions to Indian cinema and continue to reign as superstars in their own right.

When it comes to the work front, Aamir Khan is taking a break from the limelight, while Shah Rukh Khan eagerly anticipates the release of Jawan, directed by Atlee and featuring Nayanthara as the female lead.

‘Jawaan’ is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7.

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief As NCB Decides To Not ‘Challenge Her Bail’ In Sushant Singh Rajput Drug Case, Read Latest Updates!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News