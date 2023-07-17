Jawan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s second outing since the Zero debacle. He made a smashing comeback with Pathaan, grossing over 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Huge expectations are now pinned on Atlee’s directorial, slated for a 7th September 2023 release. Scroll below for details as KRK now makes huge predictions on earnings.

As opposed to Pathaan, Kamaal R Khan seems to have understood the power of SRK. While he was earlier spreading negativity and trying his best to affect the box office numbers of the comeback film, its verdict visibly made him reconsider his statements. Just recently, the self-proclaimed critic had projected 125 crores as worldwide opening numbers for the Atlee directorial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KRK has now shared a new video on his YouTube channel as he continues to make box office predictions on Jawan. “There’s only a teaser that has released yet. The songs and trailer are yet to come but the hype is massive. Indian media as well as public are only talking about the film. It is only SRK’s luck, otherwise there’s nothing in the teaser worth this amount of hype.”

KRK then adds that the hype is greater than what KGF Chapter 2 witnessed amongst the viewers. Jawan, according to him, is the only film that can do good business in the South despite being a Bollywood film. The reason is – Atlee, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Thalapathy Vijay (not confirmed yet) are all team members who belong to the region.

“Mai aisa manta hu ki Jawan South me kam se kam 50 crore ki opening legi. Ye bhi aap sabhi jante hai ki Hinid me 50 crore se kam ki opening nahi legi. That means 75 crore business on Day 1,” he adds.

KRK concluded, “3 din me ye film kam se kam 300 crore ka business karegi. Agar kharab bhi hui toh bhi 500 crore ka lifetime business karegi. Agar achi hui toh 1000 crore k upar ka business karegi. Iska matlab ye ho gaya ki film kitni bhi kharab ho, flop toh nahi ho sakti.”

What are your thoughts on KRK claimed box office numbers for Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Makes It Official With Beau Shikhar Pahariya As They Visit Arjun Kapoor’s Home? Netizens Brutally Troll, “Jaise Mausam Badalte Hai Vaise Toh Boyfriend…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News