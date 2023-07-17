Ileana D’cruz is going to welcome a baby soon and everyone is super excited for her. She announced the pregnancy news on her social media platform and ever since then, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her glorious baby bump. While her fans are extremely happy for the soon-to-be-mama, they have been wanting to meet the lucky father as well. Ileana never revealed the name of the mystery man but shared that he has been like a rock of support for her.

The rumour mills ran wild with speculations that Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel and Ileana were in a relationship. But the actress has now put a stop to these assumptions by sharing some adorable pictures with a man on her social media. Scroll on to learn more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ileana D’Cruz recently shared a picture with a man on her Instagram handle where the faces of the two were blurred. She had shared a heart-touching caption where she talked about motherhood, pregnancy, the excitement of bringing her child into the world and, of course, the baby-daddy who has been on her side like her pillar. But, she did not reveal any name.

Her recent Instagram stories, however, have apparently finally put a face to the mystery man her fans have been thinking about. Ileana D’cruz shared a collage of three pictures with a man and captioned it ‘Date Night’ with a heart emoji. And nope, it’s not Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel. While the lady did not confirm if the guy in the snaps is the baby-daddy, fans have already joined the dots.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

In the picture, the Barfi actress looked rad, and her glow was gorgeous. She wore a strappy brown dress with light make and dark lippie and looked adorably at the person beside her. He wore a black shirt and styled his ruffled beard and hair messily.

Overall, fans cannot stop gushing over the two, and we’re so happy for the mom-to-be as she is all set to step into the new chapter of her life.

Let us know if you are pleasantly surprised by Ileana D’Cruz’s revelation as well, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hema Malini Recalls How A Tamil Director Had Dropped Her Off After Shooting For 4 Days: “It Was A Big Jolt… He Rejected Me, How Dare He?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News