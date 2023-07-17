Jawan is making all the right noise and enjoying the unprecedented pre-release buzz. After the tremendous success of Pathaan, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is reaching new heights among the audience, with its hype increasing with each passing day. Now, the latest we learn about it is about the salary charged by Anirudh Ravichander to compose the music. Keep reading to know more!

The upcoming action entertainer marks SRK’s first-ever collaboration with director Atlee and actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. While the film was always in the news, it got an added advantage after Pathaan turned out to be a massive box office blockbuster. It seems the audience has loved Khan’s action avatar and the Atlee directorial promises more of it.

Now, as per Box Office Worldwide’s report, we have got exciting information about Anirudh Ravichander’s remuneration for Jawan, and it’s really huge. It is learnt that the immensely popular music director has charged a solid 10 crores to compose music for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Interestingly, this amount surpasses AR Rahman‘s reported fee of 8 crores per film.

In the last few years, Anirudh Ravichander has emerged as the most popular music director in the South film industry, and now with Jawan, he’s expected to spread his wings in Bollywood too.

Meanwhile, a few days back, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is coming up with another real-life-based story titled ‘The Vaccine War’, has guaranteed that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will be an all-time blockbuster.

During a fan interaction on social media, a user asked him if he had the “guts” to clash his movie with SRK’s Jawan, to which Vivek replied, “We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc are for stars and media. I can guarantee SRK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster.”

