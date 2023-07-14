Shah Rukh Khan Describes Vijay Sethupathi As "Mad Actor In Awesome Way", Calls Atlee "Too Too Cool"
Shah Rukh Khan Describes Vijay Sethupathi As "Mad Actor In Awesome Way", Calls Atlee "Too Too Cool"

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has praised his ‘Jawan’ co-star Vijay Sethupathi and called him a “mad actor in an awesome way”.

Shah Rukh on Thursday treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a user asked about working with Nayanthara and Vijay.

“Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in awesome way. So much to learn from both actually. #Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan replied to the question.

On working with Atlee, he said: “Atlee is just too too cool. Hard working and with a one point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life.”

A fan questioned him about the injuries he got while shooting for the film. “Jab tak dil pe chot na lage baaki sab chalta hai. #Jawan,” SRK wrote.

A user asked if he had the chance to see any memes related to the film, he said: “No haven’t seen any memes, I don’t spend too much time on social media I try and be social in real life! But glad everyone has liked it. #Jawan.”

Talking about the song ‘Bekaraar Karke’ in ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan said: “The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think. #Jawan.”

