After being in the film industry for decades, Salman Khan has attained a level of superstardom which is something unimaginable for today’s actors. Of course, the journey had its ups and down and it was not at all a cakewalk despite being son of a veteran writer Salim Khan. Before making it big, the actor had to start from a low and his salary for his second film, Maine Pyar Kiya, is proof of it. Keep reading to know how much he was paid in comparison to Bhagyashree.

For the unversed, Salman made his big screen debut with 1988’s Biwi Ho To Aisi. However, he got his breakthrough film in the form of the romantic musical, Maine Pyar Kiya. The actor, along with lead actress Bhagyashree, became nationwide sensation and till date, the duo is loved for their magical on-screen chemistry.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Parvien Dastur, who essayed the role of Seema in Maine Pyar Kiya, revealed the salary Bhagyashree got for the film. She said, “I was paid Rs 25,000 and Bhagyashree was the highest paid that time. She got Rs 1,50,000 and we were all like ‘wow’. Having said that, the production house of Rajshri never gave a lot of money to actors but our cheques always came to our house. We never had to ask for our money. They would never cheat you of your money.”

Recently, Salman Khan himself revealed getting paid 25,000 as his salary for Maine Pyar Kiya. If compared to Bhagyashree, the actor got almost five times less money.

Meanwhile, today, Salman Khan’s reported remuneration goes much beyond 100 crores, and he even shares a cut in profit. What a growth!

