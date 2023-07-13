Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s much-loved film Karan Arjun is one of the most-discussed films on different occasions. In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Monica Bedi, who made her Bollywood debut with Surakshaa alongside Saif Ali Khan, opened up about losing Karan Arjun because of Rakesh Roshan.

The story goes back to filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s Holi party when Bedi was approached by Rakesh Roshan, who she didn’t know was also a filmmaker apart from being an actor. While he had hinted at casting her, she lost out on Karan Arjun thinking something is fishy. The film starred Mamta Kulkarni and Rakhee Gulzar in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recalling the incident, Monica Bedi told Siddharth Kannan, “At Subhash Ghai’s Holi party, Rakesh Roshan walked up to me. I knew he is an actor, I had watched his films. But I didn’t know he is also a director-producer. So, he came to me and did some small talk. He gave me his card and told me, ‘Come and see me tomorrow.’ I was like, why is he calling me over, he is an actor. I tore the card and threw it away. I was like there is something fishy.”

After the film’s casting made headlines, Bedi’s managed called her and revealed Rakesh Roshan wanted to cast her in the film.“After a few months, my manager asked, ‘Why didn’t you go to meet him? He was making this film called Karan Arjun and wanted you for the role which Mamta Kulkarni played opposite Salman Khan.’”

The actress further revealed that she was then discovered by Manoj Kumar, who signed her for a film and asked her to not sign a film while she’s working in his film. However it didn’t see the light of the day and she ended up being at home without work for 1.5 years.

For more such interesting news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: “Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Would Become Such Huge Stars, MPK Would Become A Hit” No One Thought Reveals Pervien Dastur, Recalls Getting Replaced By Amrita Singh Without Any Intimation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News