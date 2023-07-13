Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have worked with a lot of actresses some of which made big in the industry others faded away in no time. One of which is Previen Dastur who has worked with Dabangg Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya where she portrayed the role of Seema and with SRK in Ahamaq. The actress has been away from the limelight for quite some time and in a recent interview, she opened up about working with the superstars.

She also recalled the time she was replaced by Amrita Singh despite receiving the signing amount. She was signed to play the leading actress in Suryavanshi. However, later, she came to know about her replacement via a magazine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about getting replaced by Amrita Singh in Salman Khan-led Suryavanshi, Pervien Dastur told Bollywood Thikana, “I had signed one more film with Salman Khan titled Suryavanshi. I had signed the film and the film was happening and I was cast for the role of Amrita Singh. Everything was done and I even got the signing amount. But I did not know the ways of the industry. So I read in a magazine that I had been replaced by Amrita Singh. Nobody called me, nobody told me anything.” Adding, “I did not know. I did not have any godfather and I was not from a filmy background. My thinking also was very different.”

In the same interview, Pervien Dastur was asked if she felt Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will become superstars. First speaking about the Dabangg actor, she said, “No I did not. Actually I did not. I did not think the movie would be a hit. We had not thought of anything. We just worked together, enjoyed and had a good time.”

While about Shah Rukh Khan she said, “Nobody knew back then who would become a star and who would not. We just used to be together acting and having fun.”

For more such interesting news and gossip, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Imran Khan Recalled Being Rejected By Leading Bollywood Actresses To Work With Him After His Few Films Flopped, Kangana Ranaut Said “Aren’t They Dumb?…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News