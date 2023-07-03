Dharmendra is one man who can spill hilarious beans when he is in high spirits. The actor has been recently in the news after his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding, and now we got hold of another throwback video of the veteran superstar giving out some blunt and real statements about his son Sunny Deol. Dharam ji, launched his son with Amrita Singh in the year 1983.

The film was directed by Rahul Rawail and was produced by Vijayta Films, a company owned by the Deols. Sunny Deol romanced Amrita Singh in the film. The actor is always known for his shy and reserved nature. And he was called out by his father for taking his shyness on screen in a romantic scene.

While making an appearance on Salman Khan’s show Dus Ka Dum in 2009, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol had a great time narrating interesting anecdotes, and one such anecdote made Sunny Deol embarrassed. Even we could not believe our ears heard Dharam Ji saying this. But as we said, high spirits and Dharam ji go hand in hand. Scroll down to read what did the actor say about Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh’s romance.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor recalled when Sunny Deol was shooting a romantic scene with Amrita Singh. In a video shared by an Instagram Handle salman_ki_chahat786, Salman Khan can be seen talking to the two actors while humming the song Jab Hum Jawaan Honge from Betaab. He confessed his love for the song. When Dharmendra broke a story and said, “Main to isko keh hi nahi sakta kuch. Ki gaane ka matlab yaar. Amrita Singh hai, bheegi hui heroine…tu jhappi to daal. Dobara retake karna pada ye (gesturing an awkward hug) aise kara pada hai.” Salman Khan quirkily asked, “Aaj tak kabhi nahi haan?”

Dharmendra cheekily replied, “Maine kaha, main agar hota to ladki ke andar se nikal jaata yaat tu kyaa karta hai yaar.” Salman Khan could not help but give the superstar a hug while being so vibrant with his personality as the crowd erupted in cheers, hoots, and shouts. Dharam ji continued, “Ye aaj bhi waisa hi hai. Iski nature nahi badlegi. Na teri meri badlegi na iski badlegi.”

For the unversed, Betaab, released in 1983, starred Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh in the lead roles. The film was a success at the Box office, and the lead pair’s chemistry was well appreciated by fans. It was produced by Dharmendra. Interestingly, it was rumoured that Sunny Deol wanted to remake the film with his son Karan Deol and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan but nothing materialised.

