While films these days leave no stone unturned in making a buzz about their films, Shah Rukh Khan has yet again proved that he lives life king-size. Films these days usually have a promotional timeline before their releases starting from a motion poster, poster, teaser, another teaser, and finally, the trailer. But it seems like King Khan has decided to go big and drop the trailer of Jawan rather than feeding fans with short clips and teasers.

Reports suggest that the Pathaan actor has decided to release the trailer of his next Atlee film instead of a teaser, and after the digital release, the trailer will be attached to Tom Cruise’ next release ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’. Earlier, it was reported that SRK and Atlee’s team are gearing up for the teaser of the film.

Now it has been confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will directly let the fans enter the world of Jawan without any further teases. Earlier, the announcement video of the film was an introduction and teaser of sorts, and fans have been excited about the film ever since. Our exclusive sources are Jawan and every masala that his Rahul Dholakia film Raees missed to have.

Mission Impossible 7 releases on July 12, and since Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan’s film trailer is getting attached to it in the theatres, it means that the trailer is dropping sooner than anyone expected. However, the exact date for the trailer release has not been revealed yet but SRK fans are super excited to see his monstrous avatar in the masala action film.

This is not the first time that Khan has tried his hand at action. He has starred in several action films in the past, including Baazigar, Darr, and Don. However, Jawan is expected to be his most action-packed film yet. After Pathaan hitting the right chords, Atlee’s film is supposed to be the action flick SRK has been waiting for throughout his career.

Shah Rukh Khan has worked hard to be in excellent shape for the film and has trained rigorously. Results will be evident in the trailer. The signs for the film have been promising since the day it was announced. The announcement teaser was well-received by fans,

Now fans eagerly await Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s new brutal and angry world with the Jawan trailer. Atlee is known for his stylish and action-packed films, and SRK fans are confident that his natural charisma and screen presence that makes him believable as an action hero would nail the film.

So who else is excited for SRK’s next? Let us know in the comments section below.

