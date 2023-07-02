Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor share a close bond. The two cousins might not be regulars while hanging or dining out together on a daily basis, but they’ve looked out for each other whenever needed. The two have a solid chemistry which the world witnessed on the famous coffee couch of Bollywood. Kareena and Ranbir have been close since they were children. They grew up together, and they have always been there for each other. They are both very supportive of each other’s careers and often praise each other in public.

The actress once offered strong support to RK when he was struggling at the Box Office with a string of flops. While he shot to fame, earning rave reviews and kicking great numbers with films, he suffered disastrous earnings with Besharam, Bombay Velvet, Roy, and Tamasha, to name a few. His Dharma film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was called his comeback vehicle.

It was then that Kareena Kapoor Khan, in an interview, talked about her brother’s acting prowess and his capability to rule the audience despite delivering failures at the Box Office. In a media interaction, as quoted by Deccan Chronicle, the actress told PTI, “Ranbir Kapoor is the superstar of our Hindi film industry. I don’t think anything can shake him (bring him down). Even if he gives 25 flop or hit films, he is the best actor to date.”

She even talked about how Ranbir being subjected to Box Office criticism is invalid. She continued, “I don’t like it when people say ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ will bring back Ranbir (on track). I think everybody has hits and flops, even I have had flop films. I don’t think anything deters the stars and stardom in his eyes. He is one of the finest actors that we have today.”

Well, that is exactly how a sister defends a brother. Like a warrior! Interestingly fans have always wanted to see Ranbir and Kareena on screen together. They were even offered Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do, but they both rejected the film, which was later done by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. There is no doubt that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor would be a hit on-screen together. They have the star power, the chemistry, and the talent to make a successful film.

However, there are also some challenges they might need to overcome. The biggest hurdle if they were to star in a film together is to find an absolutely brilliant script that is right for them, and the options are very meek as they can’t be paired as romantic leads! Hope fans manifest to see them working together on-screen real soon!

