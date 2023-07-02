The Deol Parivar is making a lot of buzz right now and for mysterious reasons. It all started when Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, got hitched to Drisha Acharya at a fancy wedding that did not have Hema Malini and Esha Deol in attendance. Honestly, it’s not the first time that the Yuva actress has raised everyone’s brows with her actions. As surprising as it may sound, there was a time when Esha was involved in a brutal catfight with Amrita Rao. For deets, scroll on.

The actresses were seen together in the film Pyare Mohan which also features Vivek Oberoi and Fardeen Khan. The divas did not get along well, and things got extremely heated up when they got abusive.

In 2005, an incident took place on the set of Pyare Mohan that shook everyone. Esha Deol slapped Amrita Rao and later revealed that it was after provocation. In an interview with The Times Of India, she said, “Amrita abused me in front of the director, Indra Kumar and the cameraman, and I thought that was totally out of line.” She further added, “To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her.”

One might think that Esha Deol would reconsider her action, given that it was done in the ‘heat of the moment’, but no such thing happened. She continued, “I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point in time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity.”

Interestingly, the Rudra actress shared that it was Amrita who later apologised to her. “I forgave her. Now things are fine between us,” she added. As per Indian Express, during an interaction, Hema Malini also weighed in on the matter and supported her daughter. She said, “Dekhiya, agar koi galat baatein kehte rehte hain aur samjhaane ke baad bhi nahi samjhte hain toh kuch alag dhang se samjhana padta hai.”

Well, okay then!

Let us know if this incident would have been shaped in a different way had Esha Deol, daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, slapped Amrita Rao in today’s time.

