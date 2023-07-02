Priyanka Chopra won the ‘Miss World’ pageant in 2000, and there has been no looking back for her ever since then. She soon made her big Bollywood debut, and her performance was lauded by critics and fans worldwide. PeeCee has now become a global name living in LA with her singer husband Nick Jonas, and the couple shares a daughter named Malti Marie. On to the series of new events, veteran actress Simi Garewal shared a video of PeeCee from her show, and netizens are now reacting to it on social media, lauding her confidence. Scroll below to watch the video.

Priyanka is massively popular on social media, with over 88 million followers on Instagram. The actress often gives fans a sneak peek of her luxurious life, and we love her daughter’s pictures and reels on the platform.

Talking about the latest scoop, Simi Garewal took to her Instagram account and shared a video of Priyanka Chopra, calling her a ‘Rendezvous gems’. In the clip, PeeCee says, “So difficult being a girl. I wish I was a guy sometimes. Real, nothing, no stress. Just throw on a pair of jeans and a tee and just come.”

Adding to her statement, Simi says, “These days guys are doing a lot.” Priyanka then quips and adds, “They can never do as much as we have to do. We have to sit so stiff so that one curl doesn’t go out of place.”

Watch the video below:

Reacting to Priyanka Chopra’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “I wonder why she did plastic surgery. She was really beautiful and full of herself. ❤️”

Another user commented, “She didn’t. The doctor ruined her nose during a medical procedure.”

A third commented, “She was so pretty, she didn’t need any surgery”

What are your thoughts on Simi sharing Priyanka’s throwback video from her show on social media? Tell us in the space below.

