Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra used to have an undeniable chemistry on-screen which once upon a time was a subject of speculation for many. They starred together in a string of films, including Barsaat, Aitraaz, Andaaz, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, and Waqt: A Race Against Time to name a few. In each of these films, their chemistry has been one of the main reasons for the film’s success.

Their on-screen chemistry must have been simply due to the fact that they are both talented actors and were good at playing romantic partners, having natural chemistry together. But rumours of their affair blew out of proportion when PeeCee’s ex-secretary, Prakash Jaju, made some startling claims.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her then secretary had a public fall-out, after which he had some serious revelations to make. In an interview, he claimed that the actress was cheating on Harman Baweja as she was involved in an alleged fling with Akshay Kumar. This raised eyebrows, and everyone was shocked with this statement.

Times of India reported Prakash Jaju saying that the actress had enormous phone bills as she continuously used to call Akshay Kumar. Prakash Jaju even claimed that he asked Priyanka to concentrate on her career. He crossed the line when he claimed Priyanka was two-timing Akshay and Harman Baweja! Later these claims were rubbished by PeeCee’s family. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, also blasted him for making false allegations. Later both parties were involved in a legal battle but withdrew the cases and made a settlement out of court.

However, when Prakash Jaju was reportedly making allegations about Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s ‘more than work’ relationship, then it was reported by Mid-Day that the actor once lost his cool and slapped Jaju. When rumours of Akshay and Priyanka had a fling, none could connect how and when did the rumours start.

One day it was reported that the Oh My God actor reportedly claimed that Jaju was the one who was igniting the rumours, and he allegedly slapped him. However, just like the rumours, these stories stand unverified. Akshay and Priyanka also parted ways professionally and never worked together.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next Oh My God 2 while Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be maintaining her distance from Bollywood after making claims of getting cornered by the Industry. She has reportedly walked out of Farhan Akhtar‘s film Jee Le Zara, which was supposed to be her comeback vehicle.

