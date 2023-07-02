Aamir Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Often called Mr Perfectionist, the superstar has given several memorable performances since his debut as lead actor in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. But did you know he once shared his fear of whether people would accept him due to his short height?

Complexities around one’s physical appearance are not just a common man problem. Superstars like Aamir have also faced similar problems. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor once revealed his insecurity about his short height. Rani Mukerji also opened up about it.

A video is going viral on Reddit, which seems to be during the release of their film Talaash (2012). In the viral video, Rani Mukerji was heard talking about her height. She claimed that because she is the shortest person there, she might be the one closest to Aamir’s heart. Aamir was impressed by her statement and praised her for the “good line.” Rani continued by stating that she thinks a person’s personality and actions in life have a lot to do with their height. “And Aamir has a towering personality,” she added.

The reporter then asked them if they shared his views and what they thought of the value of height in their jobs. Rani nodded dismissively as Aamir nodded back in agreement with his worry. Agreeing with the journalist how the fear also seeped in because it was the rule of Amitabh Bachchan then, who was quite tall, Aamir said, “Mere zehan mein tha, mujhe darr tha log bolenge bada tingu hai, so yeh darr tha par logon ko pasand aaya.”

Aamir Khan also added that when someone’s new to the industry, they are scared about things. He, however, still gets worried about many things.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. He was recently observed in a recording studio, fueling rumours that he’s getting back into singing.

