Mithun Chakraborty was one of the biggest stars of his time and enjoyed a massive fan following. He’s still a rage among his fans at this age and was fondly called ‘Disco Dancer’ by them. The actor has a son named Mimoh Chakraborty, who couldn’t make it big in the industry like his father but is a known name. In a recent interview, the Haunted 3D actor opened up about kids bullying him in school and calling him ‘Idli Gunda’; scroll below to read the scoop.

Mimoh made his big Bollywood debut with ‘Jimmy’ in 2008 and has done films like – Rocky, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, and Loot, to name a few. He couldn’t make as huge as his father in the industry but is known for his grounded nature.

In a recent interview with Etimes, Mimoh Chakraborty opened up about getting bullied in school and said, “My school friends used to bully me, make fun of me and make me feel conscious and bad about myself. I was called the ‘Idli Gunda’, which meant ‘Idli Fatso’. But this never stopped me from following my dreams and achieving what I was meant to. The best way to answer bullies is being the best at what you do and not giving them the win.”

Talking about the measures taken in school, Mimoh Chakraborty added, “I think the atmosphere of a school should be made such that kindness prevails competition because kindness is the ultimate weapon against the ugliness of bullying. I believe there should be no more bullying in schools, and facilities should be made to eradicate any possibility of such behaviour completely. Proper security, good counselling and an approachable administration for students to come forward and share their complaints.”

What are your thoughts on Mithun Chakraborty‘s son Mimoh Chakraborty getting called ‘Idli Gunda’ by bullies in school? Tell us in the space below.

