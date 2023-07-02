Ananya Panday has been speculated to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur, and their romance rumours were all over the news earlier this year as they got spotted together a few times. The actress has finally reacted to all those speculations and shared her thoughts on it. Sources previously revealed that the alleged couple is very much in love, and even their families are also very much on board with their union. Scroll to get the deets.

For the unversed, Ananya, the daughter of Chunky Panday, has already become a prominent face in Bollywood, and her dating rumours with Aditya started escalating after he accompanied Panday and co to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and were seen warming up to each other, partying at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash.

After all the speculation and the rumours, both Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur kept mum on their relationship status and now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Liger actress gave yet another sketchy answer keeping her relationship status under wraps. She told the media house, “It’s good to be curious; people should keep guessing who I’m dating.”

In March this year, as per a report in Bollywood Life, an insider told the media outlet, “Ananya and Aditya are very much in love, and the families are like, if it’s serious, take it to another level, but they are taking it slow and are in no rush. This is a beautiful feeling, and they have a very strong feeling for each other.” Adding, “In fact, they might soon go on a vacation and have the time the relationship needs, and even the families are okay, as at last, they want their happiness. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur might leave you surprised by making it official very soon.”

But soon after that, Ananya Panday’s mother, Bhavana Panday, commenting on her relationship status said, “The fact is that Ananya is single, and link-ups happen in a profession like this. It’s okay. It’s like that’s a part and parcel of an actor’s life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I’d rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it because the positives definitely outweigh the negative,” per ETimes.

On the professional front, after her Liger became a box office debacle, Ananya Panday is all set star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 and has a few other projects in her kitty as well.

