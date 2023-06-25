Akshay Kumar has come a long way from making his acting debut in the film ‘Saugandh’ in 1991 to being one of the leading stars in Bollywood. He has given several box office blockbusters. But did you know his origin story finds roots in–surprisingly–Chunky Panday? Scroll down to know more.

Panday revealed how he taught the superstar acting and dancing much before Khiladi Kumar entered the film industry. Chunky said even back then, he just knew that Kumar would become a “big star”.

Chunky Panday recently appeared on the latest episode of Khaane Mein Koun Hai, wherein he was asked whether the actor taught acting and dancing to Akshay Kumar. The veteran actor laughed and replied, “Arey baap rey! Of course.” Chunky claimed that from 1986–1987, he attended the Madhumati Dance Academy, where acting, dancing, and fighting were all taught. As he was leaving the school, Akshay Kumar was arriving.

“He was younger than me. It was a tradition that the seniors would teach the juniors, not the teachers! So, I taught him dialoguebaazi, good dance steps. I knew 100 per cent that this boy would become a star. You just know it when you look at someone. He had something about him. He had that X-Factor. Of course, no one thought he would become this big a star,” Chunky Pandey said.

Khiladi Kumar’s early film career didn’t succeed, Chunky joked, possibly because the actor was still practising the “Chunky Panday” acting style. “But till today, Akshay Kumar tells people that the acting he did in the first five years was because of me, and those films never worked! Then he decided that he will forget ‘Chunky Panday acting’ and start a new acting, he then became Akshay Kumar!”

Akshay Kumar has proved his versatility by successfully essaying a wide range of roles. Akshay and Chunky eventually went on to work in the comedy franchise Housefull.

