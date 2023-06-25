Shah Rukh Khan proved he is Bollywood’s superstar with his massive blockbuster Pathaan, earlier this year. The movie came out to be the year’s biggest outing featuring SRK taking up the role of a R&AW agent, while Deepika Padukone portray an ISI spy. While the movie did extraordinarily well at the domestic as well as global box office, former R&AW chief Varun Sood recently slammed the film for not being “realistic.” Scroll down to read the scoop.

Apart from SRK and DP, the movie also saw John Abraham as a former R&AW agent along with Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. The Siddharth Anand starrer was in the theatres for over 100 days.

Coming back, a clip of former R&AW chief Vikram Sood talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan at The Ranveer Show is on is going viral on Reddit. The Reddit community BollyBlindsnGossip recently revisited the interview and picked out the part in which Sood could be heard revealing why he would not watch Pathaan and sharing details of the movie that he found unrealistic.

He said, “I think we haven’t got the art to do this. They could do better. They can be realistic, these are not realistic.” When asked what he found “not realistic” in Pathaan, Vikram Sood said, “you are trying to make a James Bond movie which is also not realistic. Then you have this story of the ISI girl and a R&AW man living happily ever after…take a break yaar (laughs) The whole atmospheric…” He further mentioned that he would not waste his time watching the movie and said, “I haven’t seen Pathaan and I won’t see it because I don’t think it is… its not an accurate depiction. Why to waste my time!”

Reacting to Vikram Sood’s comments, many Redditors mocked the clip saying they knew these movies are not realistic. While one wrote, “I really wanna know who thinks pathan tiger MI and bond movies are realistic..,” while another sarcastically penned, “Wow im surprised.”

“Real life colonel Luthra,” penned a third one.

