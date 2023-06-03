We have often heard stories about actors getting carried away while shooting for intimate scenes in their respective films. But did you know something similar happened between Kangana Ranaut and John Abraham while shooting for an intimate scene in ‘Shootout At Wadala’. Well, neither did we until a close source once made some exciting revelations. Shockingly the passionate lovemaking scenes were also termed as se*ual assault.

Apart from Kangana and John, ‘Shootout At Wadala’ also starred Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood and others in pivotal roles. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, the film hit the screens in 2013. While it set the box office buzzing, it also made headlines for its steamy scenes between the lead actors.

In today’s throwback, we will tell you about the time when a source spilt the beans on Kangana Ranaut and John Abraham’s steamy scenes. According to an old media report, Kangana and John got into a heated argument while shooting for an intimate scene. It so happened when John got carried away and held Kangana so tight that her bangles broke, and she started to bleed.

A source close to the film had revealed to Times Of India, “There are not one but two hot, lovemaking scenes in Shootout at Wadala. One is a simple but passionate kiss and the other is so violent that it’s almost like a se*ual assault on Kangana by John! Both John and Kangana have kissed in their earlier films so the kissing scene went off smoothly. It was during the passionate lovemaking scene when both got into a heated argument.”

“John holds her hand tightly and starts making love to her but his grip was so strong that her bangles broke and she started bleeding. Of course, John immediately apologised to Kangana. It was just that being good actors, both he and Kangana got carried away with the passion created at the moment,” added the source further.

