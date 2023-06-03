Salman Khan surprised the world when he played a raw Haryanvi wrestler in Sultan, donning langotis and shooting with a bare chest. He trained hard for the Ali Abbas Zafar film, and now we caught hold of an old video of the actor trying to perform back flips for his akhada-ready performance in the film.

The video was shared by Ali Abbas Zafar, where he wrote that Salman performed this insane backflip at 2 am in the morning, and he nailed it like a pro. The video dates back to 2016 when the actor was 50. His fitness and swiftness are both impressive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, this story is not about Salman Khan’s fitness. But it is about the backflip he landed perfectly at the age of 50! Do you know it was Farah Khan who taught him to land perfect backflips when the actor was just 23? Yes, Farah and Salman both shared this story in different interviews, and you need to go through this sweet anecdote once for sure!

Before Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhaijaan made his debut as a supporting actor in Farooq Sheikh and Rekha’s film Biwi Ho To Aisi. Salman played Rekha’s brother-in-law in the film and had to perform backflips for his entry scene, which was also his debut shot for the Hindi film industry. The only problem was, he did not know how to pull off backflips.

Salman Khan took refuge in Farah Khan who was the saviour at that moment. Farah taught him the skill for 2 hours on a beach in the middle of the night and made sure he learned the trick right. After that, the Sultan actor went for his muhurat shot nailing the somersaults! And he still remembers how to pull these backflips at the age of 50 as you can see in this throwback video from ‘Sultan days’!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

Interestingly, Farah Khan came to the Bharat actor’s rescue even at the time of his debut film. Salman Khan auditioned for Maine Pyar Kiya and Sooraj Barjatya wanted to screen-test him with some dance moves. However, he did not know how to dance. He called Farah to help who was appalled looking at his dancing skills. She reportedly ran away embarrassed after looking at his dancing skills.

Salman and Farah share a friendly bond and the filmmaker has often stepped in to fill his shoes during his absence from the reality show Bigg Boss as well. Now coming to Salman Khan performing stunts even after 50, the actor trains hard and works hard. He will be seen pulling some terrific action scenes for his upcoming film Tiger 3 and then Tiger Vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, an Instagram page bollywoodtriviapc shared pictures from Salman Khan’s debut film Biwi Ho To Aisi and you can see them here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya (@bollywoodtriviapc)

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Said “It’s Better To Have A Hot & S*xy Wife” Taking A Jibe At Ex-Wife Amrita Singh, Seemingly Manifested It In Kareena Kapoor Leaving No ‘Room For Regret’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News