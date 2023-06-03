Saif Ali Khan is one of the versatile actors in the Hindi film industry who shines in every character he sets his foot in. The actor is married to Kareena Kapoor, and the couple is one of the ‘It’ couples of the film fraternity, but before that, he was in wedlock with Amrita Singh, who was 12 years older than him. He once allegedly took a jibe at his ex-wife when he said it is better to have a s*xy wife.

The actor was married to Amrita for about fourteen years, from 1991 to 2004 and are the parents of Sara Ali Khan Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena fell in love on the sets of their film Tashan, and the couple tied the know in 2012 they too have two kids, Taimur and Jeh; they all share a very cordial relationship, while Sara and Ibrahim hang out with Saif and Kareena too.

In an interview with a magazine before his marriage to Kareena Kapoor, per MensXP, Saif Ali Khan shared that it’s better to be married to a s*xy and hot woman. He was apparently asked whether he would like to get married to a younger woman post his divorce with Amrita Singh, who, as mentioned above, is older than him. In response, Saif replied, “Yeah, I definitely recommend it. It’s also nice to be married to someone who’s fun, beautiful and non-judgemental. All three things.”

Saif Ali Khan further added, “It’s better to have a hot and s*xy wife. Never have room for regret and never say, ‘Oh, I wish I was married to a beautiful girl’.” It looks like he manifested his ideal wife and got married to Kareena Kapoor.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is all set to appear as Ravana in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is all set to hit the theatres on the 16th of June. For more updates on Bollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

