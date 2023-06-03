SS Rajamouli has made India proud by bringing home multiple International awards for his magnum opus RRR including an Oscar in the category of Original Song for Naatu Naatu. He also changed the course of Indian cinema with his Baahubali film series, and now a columnist/author named Manobala Vijaybalan is claiming that Rajamouli took a loan of hundreds of crores to make the Prabhas-led films.

Rajamouli’s film was produced under the banner of Arka Media Works by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni and eminent producer K. Raghavendra Rao. Both the films, as mentioned earlier, went all out to make the vision of the director become a reality on the silver screen; no wonder they broke all records at the box office, setting up new ones.

A columnist and author named Manobala Vijaybalan, who is a well-known name on Twitter, on Friday, took to his Twitter account and claimed that SS Rajamouli took a huge amount of loan on high interest to complete his film Baahubali. His tweet read, “SS Rajamouli took a loan of ₹400 cr at 24% interest for a period of five and a half years to complete #Baahubali.” It must have stemmed from the film’s actor Rana Daggubati‘s comments at a recent media conclave where he said that three to four years back, producers invested money by borrowing money at high interest, and he cited his comment with Baahubali’s reference. Rana said, “We used to pay around 24-28 per cent interest. That’s the borrowing in films. For a film like Baahubali, a borrowing of Rs 300-400 crore at that interest.” He added how the producers borrowed Rs180 crores at a rate of 24% over the course of five and a half years, just like in Manobala’s tweet.

However, the netizens were quick enough to correct Vijaybalan’s claims over SS Rajamouli borrowing 400 crores for making Baahubali. One of the netizens tweeted, “First he is director and second what if he has taken loan ?? Is this news in movie industry ? I don’t know any producer who don’t take loans unless he is multi-millionaire !”

Another netizen tweeted, “Rajamouli was not the producer And producer didn’t take any loans too”

One asking him to do a fact-check before sharing things like this wrote, “Brother verify the info twice before posting it on social media”

Followed by, “Nice joke anna”

“Why he will take loan for Baahubali He is not producer of it.”

“Then what were producers doing? Giving loans to director?”

“Is Rajamouli aware of this?”

“Don’t tweet while drinking”

“Rip producer”

SS Rajamouli took a loan of ₹400 cr at 24% interest for a period of five and a half years to complete #Baahubali. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 2, 2023

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015 and was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 180 crores and earned over Rs 500 crores at the box office. On the other hand, Baahubali: The Conclusion, which came out in 2017, was made on a budget of Rs 250 crores and earned around over 1000 crores.

