Kamal Haasan is one of the most respected actors in the Indian cinema. He has acted in over 200 films, displaying his remarkable versatility by portraying diverse characters across various genres. But did you know he was once labelled as anti-Muslim after Vishwaroopam was released? Scroll down to know.

For the unversed, Kamal’s spy action film was released in 2013. Directed and produced by the veteran actor, it also stars Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles. A sequel was also released in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Quint, Kamal Haasan revealed how he had faced a problem when Vishwaroopam was released in theatres, and several states banned the film then. “Some states threatened to ban it. But it was only Tamil Nadu that actually went ahead and banned it. There was a kind of a panic among theatre owners in Tamil Nadu because of the uncertainty. I can’t blame them. Film exhibitors are like any business on the streets. If there is a war, they’ll pack up and leave. And when there is a riot, they’ll shut shop,” he said.

Kamal Haasan also said Muslim organizations objected to certain film portions. He added, “I was labelled an anti-Muslim. I wonder where these groups were when I was being attacked for Hey Ram 17 years ago. At that time, my film was a threat to the saffron colour. In Vishwaroopam, it was the colour green. Only the colour changes. The pattern of illogical protests remains the same. I am against any kind of terrorism, whatever its colour: green, saffron or khaki. I love all Indians regardless of their religion.”

The National award-winning actor, however, then claimed that the sequel Vishwaroopam 2 would have more politically provocative scenes ahead of the release in 2018.

For more updates on South news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Project K Makers Approached Kamal Haasan & Offered 150 Crore To Play An Antagonist In Prabhas Starrer? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News