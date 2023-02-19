Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has made a mark in the industry with his phenomenal work craft. With films like Raazi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and OTT anthologies like Lust Stories, he has proved as an artist it is about how passionately you play your part, and not about how much screen time you get in a film. He was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s starrer An Action Hero, which didn’t perform at the box office. Recently, he opened up about it and said he felt about it. Scroll below to read the details.

Jaideep has many successful projects in his kitty and indeed he is one of the most versatile actors we currently have in Bollywood. He is all set to play Hawkeye in The Wastelanders’ Indian adaption for Audible. Notably, the superhero character is played by Jeremy Renner in MCU films. Recently, he spoke about his film An Action Hero and revealed he felt when the film didn’t get a warm response from the audience.

During an interview with Indian Express, Jaideep Ahlawat was asked if he thinks the film An Action Hero didn’t get its due credit in its theatrical run, the actor said, “Yes, I definitely feel that. I feel a little bad for Anirudh also, he is a first-time director and he is an amazing filmmaker and an amazing human being. So I felt a little bad for him, the film also, and for me, I felt yeh galat hai.”

Talking further about the film, the actor also revealed that he was quite upset that people watched on OTT but not in theatres. Jaideep Ahlawat said, “And then when the film came on OTT everybody watched it and loved it. I felt angry also. People after watching it on OTT later wrote how they wished they had watched the film in theatres.

He further added, “I haven’t come across anyone who said yeh kya bakwaas film hai. It feels weird. I was like yeh samjh nhi aya aisa kyun hua. It was a complete Bollywood masala with so many things in it. There were so many factors in it, so many little social issues were addressed in the film. We told the story in a good way, but it showed yeh sab aapke aas pass ho raha hai.”

The Wastelanders on Audible will drop on the online audiobook and podcast service soon this year. It will also feature actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, among others.

